Four teenagers were arrested in connection with an incident at a petrol station in Bognor Regis.

A Sussex Police spokesperson has told how officers were called to the Esso garage on Chichester Road just after 7pm on January 6. Four 15-year-old boys were seen entering the store, and one attempted to climb over the counter to threaten a staff member.

Two teens were successfully detained by a member of the public and a staff member, but the others ran away when the police arrived.

One was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, robbery and common assault and another on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Sussex Police

A third has since been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery, and a fourth on suspicion of aiding or abetting a burglary.

The boys have since been released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

Anyone with information about what happened has been asked to come forward, going online or calling 101 and quoting serial 1202 of 13/01.

