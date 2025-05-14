Four Traffic Offence Reports issued by police close to West Sussex town

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 18:10 BST
Four Traffic Offence Reports were issued by Sussex Police close to a town in West Sussex over the weekend.

Police confirmed that the reports were issued while on patrols in the Storrington area over the weekend, with one report being issued to a speeding motorcycle travelling at 54mph in a 30mph zone.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Our Roads Policing Unit officers were on high-visibility patrols in the Storrington area over the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They issued four Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), including one for a speeding motorcycle travelling at 54mph in a 30mph zone.

Police confirmed that the reports were issued while on patrols in the Storrington area over the weekend, with one report being issued to a speeding motorcycle travelling at 54mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police confirmed that the reports were issued while on patrols in the Storrington area over the weekend, with one report being issued to a speeding motorcycle travelling at 54mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Sussex Police

“Officers also spoke to three motorcycle riders who were stopped and found to have exhaust baffle issues.

“Officers will continue proactive work, in addition to Operation Downsway activity, to tackle road safety and provide a visible presence on the road networks across Sussex.

“You can report anti-social driving on the Operation Crackdown website - https://orlo.uk/apcYV

“You can read more, and report traffic incidents here - https://orlo.uk/AkOTJ

“In an emergency call 999.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice