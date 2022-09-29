Frant collision: man seriously injured after crash involving car and a motorcycle
Sussex Police are appealing for information after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Frant left a man with serious injuries.
Police said: “Officers attended the scene after receiving a call from colleagues at the Ambulance service, stating that a black car had forced the motorcycle off Hawkenbury Road just before 9.30am on Thursday September 22.”
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, said police, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information or footage can email [email protected], quoting serial 324 of 22/09.