Fraud awareness highlighted by Sussex Police and Surrey Police on World Braille Day

Sussex Police and Surrey Police are marking World Braille Day on January 4 with the release of a braille version of The Little Book of Big Scams V5.

World Braille Day is an international day celebrating the importance of braille as a means of communication for blind and visually impaired people.

The Little Book of Big Scams is a booklet the force have used extensively in previous editions within the community and with vulnerable fraud victims, and until now the sight impaired community were unable to access this excellent product.

Sussex Police and Surrey Police are delighted to be able to now provide these to those who will benefit from this product and are working with our Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Victim Fraud caseworkers and local sight-loss and blindness charities to make this widely available within our two force areas.

Bernadette Lawrie BEM, the financial abuse safeguarding officer for Sussex Police and Surrey Police, said: “Educating people on the signs to look out for relating to fraud and providing tips on how best to protect yourselves is essential to reduce revictimisation and limit financial loss.

“With fraud being responsible for nearly half of all reported crime, we are so pleased to have been able to make this product accessible to the visually impaired.”

For more information on how your organisation can access this product please email [email protected]