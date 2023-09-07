A fresh attempt is being made to curb shoplifting and anti social behaviour in Horsham.

A new Horsham District Business Crime Reduction Partnership has been formed and is encouraging local businesses to sign up.

It has initially been launched in the town centre but membership will be opened up across the whole of the Horsham district by the end of the year.

The new partnership group will use DISC – a secure app for information-sharing and reporting business crime and anti-social behaviour – that is already used in more than 550 towns and city centres nationwide.

Photo contributed

DISC can be used on mobile phones, includes instant messaging, and reports directly to the police. It enables businesses to upload information, incidents, CCTV images, and photos and acts as a way of alerting others to offenders and issues as well as swift direct crime reporting to the police.

The app is ideal for local retailers and pubs and for other public-facing businesses such as leisure centres, sports clubs, train stations, and food outlets.

DISC has already been used successfully by other local partnerships. In the past 12 months there have been more than 3,000 crime reports and over 700 alerts via DISC across Sussex.

Horsham District Council has secured funding from Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne to enable partnership members free access to DISC for the first three years.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “I am really pleased to see the launch of this new national DISC system for use by local retail and public facing businesses. It will enable them to respond to crimes such as anti-social behaviour and shoplifting by sharing information with neighbouring businesses and Sussex Police in real time. A great example of partnership working to give positive results for our community.”

For more information or to join the BCRP/DISC, email [email protected].

The Horsham District Business Crime Reduction Partnership’s new board comprises Ben Hewson from Horsham BID, Ross Andrews from Horsham Pubwatch and Gill Buchanan from Swan Walk management. Horsham District Council and Sussex Police are non-executive members.