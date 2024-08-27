Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh warning is being issued by Horsham Police over car thieves operating in the town.

Officers say they have recently received several reports of people checking car doors to see if they are unlocked in the Forest area of Horsham.

A spokesperson urged drivers: “Please make sure that your vehicles are locked and that any valuables and/or personal belongings are removed and out of sight.

“Should you witness anyone trying vehicles doors, please report this to us on 999 if the incident is occurring or 101/online http://spkl.io/6187f6UmL.”