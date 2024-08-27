Fresh police warning over car thieves operating in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:24 BST
A fresh warning is being issued by Horsham Police over car thieves operating in the town.

Officers say they have recently received several reports of people checking car doors to see if they are unlocked in the Forest area of Horsham.

A spokesperson urged drivers: “Please make sure that your vehicles are locked and that any valuables and/or personal belongings are removed and out of sight.

A fresh warning has been issued by Horsham Police over car thieves operating in the town

“Should you witness anyone trying vehicles doors, please report this to us on 999 if the incident is occurring or 101/online http://spkl.io/6187f6UmL.”