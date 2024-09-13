Freshers’ Weeks bring new cities, new friends and new experiences.

Sussex Police and their partners will be there every step of the way so students can enjoy this exciting time in safety.

Nights out are a big part of any Freshers’ Week, and Sussex Police have dedicated operations across the county to protect those out on the town.

Officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols for reassurance, and working with licensed venues to help them keep their customers safe.

Sussex Police hold briefings with venues at the start of the night to offer advice and share intelligence, while sniffer dogs will be helping security staff stop illegal items getting into venues.

Venues also have their own measures – enhanced searches, anti-spiking devices, the Ask for Angela scheme – to protect customers.

They will be supported by Night Safety Marshals, security staff specially trained to spot vulnerability, address issues before they escalate and act as extra eyes and ears on the ground.

Add to that taxi marshals to help you get home safe; Street Pastors and Beach Patrol to support people in distress; a drone making sure the beaches are safe and dedicated safe spaces.

They are all activities carried out in the background, to leave the public free to enjoy their evenings in safety.

Should the worst happen and you or someone you know becomes a victim of crime, please let security or bar staff know, or an officer, as soon as possible. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Detective Superintendent Andy Harbour said: “Policing the night-time economy is about building a safety net that gives the public freedom to enjoy their nights out in safety.

“All of these safety measures are there to prevent crime and, should an incident unfortunately occur, mean we are best placed to respond quickly.

“Sadly, history has shown us that women and girls are more likely to fall victim to predatory behaviour in the night-time economy, and we will continue to focus heavily on measures to keep women and girls safe.

“Our community partners are central to that approach, offering vital additional support to make sure vulnerable people are protected.

“If you are a victim of crime, please tell bar or security staff, report to police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

September 16 marks the start of national Spiking Intensification Week. Read more about spiking, and what to do if you or someone you know may be a victim, here What is spiking? | Sussex Police.