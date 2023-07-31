Friends of a teenager murdered in an attack near Horsham are warning others of the ‘devastating consequences’ of carrying knives.

Seventeen-year-old Charlie Cosser was stabbed in the attack in Marches Road, Warnham, in the early hours of Sunday July 23 and died in hospital two days later.

His friends paid tribute to him this week and urged other people: “Think twice before carrying a knife, as the consequences will be devastating before you even realise what you have caused.

"You not only ruin the victim’s life as well as their friends and family, but also yours. Charlie’s bright presence and aura has been cruelly robbed from us all as a result of this.”

Charlie Cosser, 17, died in hospital two days after being stabbed in an attack in Marches Road, Warnham, near Horsham

Charlie’s friends launched a fundraiser on behalf of the charity Lives Not Knives with a £1,000 target – but raised nearly £18,000 within two days. See: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fh4c4-knife-crime

They added: “Charlie was always making us all laugh at any given moment, something that few people are able to do.

"He loved going out with his friends and was very keen on his football. We do not wish for Charlie’s death to be in vain, and we will all strive each and every day to make him proud.

"We will all cherish the fond memories we have of him forever. We all find comfort in knowing that he will watch over us from the highest spot in heaven.”

In an earlier tribute to the teenager, Charlie’s family said: “He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him.

“Charlie’s wider family are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss. His grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins are struggling to come to terms with this tragic event.

“Tributes have been pouring in from Charlie’s wide circle of friends which we would like to acknowledge have brought us huge comfort in our darkest hours.”

They added: “His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”