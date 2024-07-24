Fundraiser for football club in East Sussex after volunteers’ equipment stolen
Buxted Football Club said on its GoFundMe page that tools and equipment were stolen in the early hours of Sunday, July 21.
The club said volunteers were ‘deeply saddened’ by the incident because they use the equipment for the upkeep the football pitch, to provide facilities and to provide a recreation ground for the local community.
The club now hopes to raise £8,000 to replace the equipment and make all its facilities secure again. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-buxted-fc-after-theft to make a donation.
A spokesperson said: “As a non profit club and pavilion charity, we have limited funds available and are desperately looking for help and support to get the club back on track as quickly as possible – the grass and weeds still continue to grow! Any money kindly donated will be used to make all facilities secure again and replace the stolen equipment – ride on mower, strimmer, garage doors, barrier and gate, and improve the broader security across the site.”
They added: “As a football club and Buxted Pavilion charity, our volunteers have worked tirelessly during the summer to improve the grounds for the use of everyone and prepare the pitch for the start of the football season. Progress so far has noticeably improved for all who spend time there and walk their dogs. Unfortunately without our equipment we are no longer able to do this.”
The club said: “Any contribution you can make will be so gratefully appreciated. Our mission is remain proud of the facilities we provide for the community, the football club and its senior and junior teams – all at the very heart of village life.”
Buxted Football Club said they have CCTV footage from the night and said that the entrance gate had been cut open while the garage door was pulled off its hinges. The club said the incident has been reported to the police with the CCTV footage.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway after gardening machinery was reported stolen from Buxted Football Club in Uckfield at around 1.50am on Sunday morning (July 21). If you have any information to report in relation to the crime, we ask that you contact police online, or call us on 101 quoting reference 422 of 21/07.”