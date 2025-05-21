Fundraiser to restore rare train after ‘mindless vandalism’ causes £5,000 worth of damage at heritage railway in East Sussex

An online fundraiser has been set up following an act of ‘mindless vandalism’ on a heritage railway in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lavender Line reported that on the evening of Saturday, May 3, a group of trespassers on the railway at Isfield Station did about £5,000 worth of damage to one of their trains.

They said video surveillance footage has been passed to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of criminal damage to trains by a group of boys at Isfield station on 3 May at about 4pm. Police have liaised with the railway operator. Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened can report it to Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 1299 of 03/05.”

Smashed windows at the rare 1962 train carriage

Trustee Amanda Matthews has now set up a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the Lavender Line Preservation Society, which currently aims to raise £1,000. People can see it and donate at www.gofundme.com/f/restoration-after-vandalism-and-additional-security.

The message on her fundraising page said: “You may have heard that recently we were the victims of some mindless vandalism. We now need to raise funds to help with the restoration of this piece of history as well as improving our security system to stop it happening again. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause.”

The Lavender Line posted a photo of the vandalism to its Facebook page earlier this month, which showed the damage to the rare 1962 train carriage, which is under restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda told the Sussex Express: “Unfortunately the glass in the windows and the doors has been smashed. We think it was either bricks or large rocks thrown through the windows.”

Isfield Station on The Lavender Line. Photo: Google Street View

She continued: “These trains are all no longer in service so we have to get specialist replacements for the glass. It’s not a matter of buying new off the shelf. They have to be made.”

Amanda said a lot of The Lavender Line’s stock is undergoing some sort of restoration so the vandalism has set the railway team back. She said: “We are a charity, entirely run by volunteers – there’s no employees, no full time staff – so unfortunately it’s now taking funds that we’re using for all sorts of projects across the railway that we’re now going to have to use for replacing the glass.”

She said: “We’ve been advised by police to look at improving our security system so that is going to be an additional cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda called the incident ‘very disappointing for all of us’.

The Lavender Line Preservation Society’s website explained that the line forms part of a branch line from Lewes to Uckfield, which was opened by the Lewes and Uckfield railway in 1858. The society said the closure between Uckfield and Lewes was approved in 1968 with the last trains running on February 23, 1969. It was derelict until 1983 when it was purchased by David and Gwen Milham from Isfield. The railway was sold to the society in 1992, which was formed by volunteers who had helped during the Millham family’s ownership.

The one-mile of line operates on selected Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays only, offering steam and diesel journeys through the Sussex countryside. Find out more at www.lavender-line.co.uk.