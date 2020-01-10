Further £880k funding made available for violence reduction in Sussex

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has welcomed the Home Office’s commitment to further fund violence reductions units across the country.

Sussex was one of 18 areas to be awarded funding from the £35million allocated by the Government in August, 2019, to establish Violence Reduction Units (VRUs).

Since then, Sussex Police have brought together local authorities to identify and address the complex root causes of violent crime.

They have also begun a range of targeted programmes, including early intervention, rehabilitation and diversionary activities.

Te Home Office hasa published an update stating that police and crime commisioners across the UK will receive additional funding from a further £35million for 2020/21 to continue to fund specialist projects to tackle violent crime.

This further £880,000 funding for Sussex is subject to receiving proposals from Violence Reduction Units on spending allocations and being agreed by the Home Office.

Mrs Bourne said: “The partnership approach to violence reduction that the VRUs coordinate really works and I’m pleased to see the Home Office recognising this.

“Their commitment to the future of these iniatives is welcome news and will hopefully mean that Sussex Police and partners will be able to continue to intervene, rehabilitate and divert people away from crime, especially young people.

“The work of the VRUs and the recent launch of the new Tactical Enforcement Unit show that Sussex Police are steadfast in their aim of stamping out serious violence from our communities and safeguarding our most vulnerable.”

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: “Violence, and the fear of violence, is a blight on our communities. This additional funding is good news. It will enable us to continue to better understand the specific issues in different parts of Sussex. The key to success in tackling and reducing violent crime is a co-ordinated approach with partners offering long term solutions to violence in society, especially amongst the young.

“Our officers and staff work tirelessly to support young people in the community and to divert those at risk away from a following a criminal path. We look forward to continuing this vital work with our partner agencies.”