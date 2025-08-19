Further arrest made following serious assault in East Sussex restaurant

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:07 BST
A further man has been arrested following a report of a serious assault in an East Sussex restaurant.

On August 2 at around 3.30am, officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf'ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton.

Sussex Police said a man in his 60s was found with serious injuries, and ambulance attended the scene.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf'ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
Officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf'ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said three men, aged 19, 27 and 30, were arrested inside the premises on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Following further enquiries, the 19-year-old has since been released without charge.

On Friday, August 15, a further man was identified as a result of a police identification appeal.

Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

All three men have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.

If you have any information to support our ongoing enquiries, you can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 172 of 02/08.

