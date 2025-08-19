Further arrest made following serious assault in East Sussex restaurant

A further man has been arrested following a report of a serious assault in an East Sussex restaurant.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 2 at around 3.30am, officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf'ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton.

Sussex Police said a man in his 60s was found with serious injuries, and ambulance attended the scene.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf'ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said three men, aged 19, 27 and 30, were arrested inside the premises on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Following further enquiries, the 19-year-old has since been released without charge.

On Friday, August 15, a further man was identified as a result of a police identification appeal.

Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three men have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.

If you have any information to support our ongoing enquiries, you can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 172 of 02/08.