Further dispersal order in Newhaven after pregnant girl hit with hammer

A further dispersal order has been imposed in Newhaven after a pregnant girl was hit with a hammer when a fight broke out in the town centre.

Police responded to reports of youths ‘fighting with weapons’ in Newhaven High Street yesterday (September 3).

Newhaven High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Officers arrived and identified two victims – a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl from Newhaven – who had sought refuge at a local pub.

The girl, who is pregnant, reported being struck in the stomach with a hammer, said police, however she managed to protect herself with her hand.

Both victims were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment and were later discharged, confirmed police.

Weapons including a hammer are reported to have been used in the fight, and a number of youths are believed to have been involved in the incident, said a police spokesman.

A 24-hour dispersal order was placed on the area on Tuesday evening. Police have now issued a further 48-hour dispersal order to prevent any further anti-social behaviour and disorder in the town centre.

Under the order, also known as section 35 order, police officers and PCSOs can tell individuals or groups, who are causing significant and persistent anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 24 hours. The new order will run from 6pm today (September 4), to 6pm on Friday (September 6).

Officers are carrying out high visibility patrols in the town to enforce the order.

Inspector Rachel Barrow said: “We received a number of reports of disorder concerning youths in Newhaven on Tuesday evening. To curb this behaviour a 48-hour dispersal order is now in place and high visibility patrols will be conducted.”

Enquiries are ongoing into the reports of disorder and anyone who saw what happened is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 960 of 03/09.

No arrests have been made at this stage, confirmed police.