Further police appeal following fatal Hastings collision
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision in Hastings and have released an image of a man in the hope of speaking with him to assist with their enquiries.
The incident in Priory Road involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian near The Bridge Community Centre at about 1pm on Sunday, May 5.
The pedestrian, a 65-year-old local man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
A 25-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released without charge and will face no further police action, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers have released the following image and are hoping to speak with the man to assist with their enquiries.
“If you recognise the man, motorbike or have any information or dashcam footage, it can be reported to Sussex Police online or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Cronus.”