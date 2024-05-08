Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision in Hastings and have released an image of a man in the hope of speaking with him to assist with their enquiries.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old local man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 25-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released without charge and will face no further police action, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers have released the following image and are hoping to speak with the man to assist with their enquiries.