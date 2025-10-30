Gang member sentenced for East Sussex scams on elderly residents

Police in East Sussex uncovered the £15,000 scam that saw elderly residents targeted by conmen posing as officers.

A man who conspired with others that impersonated police officers to steal over £15,000 from elderly people in Brighton and Hove has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Sussex Police read: “In 2022, Mohammed Saddiqee, 25, of Woodlands Avenue in Wokingham, was the courier of an organised criminal gang, pretending to be Metropolitan Police officers to target vulnerable victims.

"On 20 June 2022, the victim communicator, (person who contacts the victims), contacted a Hove couple in their late 80s pretending to be investigating counterfeit money in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim communicator manipulated the victims into withdrawing over £6,200 in cash, claiming it was to support the investigation.

"Saddiqee collected the cash from the victims at their home address later that day and tried unsuccessfully to defraud them of another £7,000. They reported the fraud the same day.

"The next day, the victim communicator contacted a Brighton man in his late 80s peddling the same story – he was the fictional Detective Constable Robins, investigating bank fraud in the area.

"He convinced the man to withdraw and hand over £4,200.

"The victim communicator struck again on 28 June 2022, claiming to be a police officer by the name of George Romeo investigating bank fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He targeted a couple in their 80s and Saddiquee collected £6,800 from them to support the fictional investigation.

"Officers were already attempting to trace Saddiqee’s vehicle from the first two incidents when he was found travelling on the A23 on 28 June. He was stopped and a search of the car found three envelopes containing £6,800.

"He was arrested and subsequently charged with conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. “At Guildford Crown Court on Friday 24 October 2025, Saddiqee was sentenced to a community order for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work and a victim surcharge.

"Further reparations were sought under a deprivation order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Ali Sturrock from Surrey & Sussex's Economic Crime Unit said: “Mohammed Saddiqee was part of an organised criminal gang that specifically targeted vulnerable people, lying to gain their trust to steal their money.

“Thankfully, the victims had the foresight to promptly report their crimes, allowing officers to swiftly locate Saddiqee before he could cause further harm.

“I would like to commend all the officers involved in this investigation for their diligent work over several years, particularly Surrey & Sussex High Harm Economic Crime DC Louise Cilliers and DC Gresham Hughes formerly of Economic Crime, alongside the initial response units and supporting officers.

“Thanks to their determination and resolve, a harmful perpetrator has been brought to justice.”