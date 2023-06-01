Members of an organised crime gang which police said were responsible for a series of arson attacks, drugs offences and violence in East Sussex have been jailed, police announced today (Thursday, June 1).

Four men and one boy were sentenced following a police investigation into the supply of drugs and a series of arsons and criminal damage in Rye, Hastings, and Bexhill, police said.

Police added officers initially became aware of drug-related activity in the autumn of 2019, leading officers to execute a warrant at the home address of 24-year-old Charlie Banks in November of that year.

A quantity of cannabis and cash was found, as well as messages consistent with the supply of cocaine and cannabis on Banks’ mobile phone.

In August 2020, police said officers had cause to stop a vehicle in Rye. Banks was in the passenger seat and found in possession of cocaine. A further telephone seized from him found messaging consistent with the supply of cocaine, of amounts up to 500 grams at a time, and cannabis, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “While this investigation was ongoing, a series of incidents of arson and criminal damage were reported during the summer of 2022.

"On June 3, the windows of a restaurant in Hastings were smashed in the early hours of the morning. On June 27, smoke grenades were set off in a shop in St Leonards, and shelving smashed.

“On July 8, a car was set on fire while parked outside an address in Rye. The owner was able to move the car away from the property to prevent the fire spreading. On July 12, a van parked outside the same address was also set alight deliberately.

“On July 13, a car parked outside a different address in Rye was set on fire. A window at the property was also smashed. On July 15, another car was set alight outside an address in Peasmarsh, near Rye.”

Police added the investigations into these incidents led police to believe they were all related to the supply of drugs, and that the offending was a way for dealers to enforce the payment of drug debts or otherwise cause fear to the individuals they targeted.

The police spokesperson said: “A number of suspects were identified through police enquiries. Haydyn Russell, 18, was linked after his DNA was found on a hammer left behind at the Hastings restaurant, while forensic examination of the smoke grenades used to target the St Leonards shop identified a 17-year-old suspect.

“The 17-year-old boy was also found in possession of a photograph linked to the arson on July 8. He admitted being present, having been taken to the scene in a vehicle.

“Police enquiries identified the vehicle as belonging to 19-year-old Bradley Froud, and his car was also found to be present in the vicinity of the arsons on July 12 and July 13.”

Froud was stopped by police while driving in St Leonards and failed a roadside drugs wipe for cocaine and cannabis, police said. He was arrested for those offences and for his suspected involvement in the arsons.

Police added that a search of his car found bottles of white spirit and lighter fluid, while analysis of his mobile phone also found videos of vehicles being set on fire and windows being smashed, including footage of the attack on the shop in St Leonards on June 27.

Froud’s phone also showed messages between him and 19-year-old James McKenna relating to the supply of drugs, police said.

Police said in August 2022, a search warrant was conducted at McKenna’s address and a large quantity of Class A, B and C drugs were found and seized, including 19 grams of Methamphetamine and 30.2 grams of cocaine.

McKenna’s phone also contained messaging relating to the sale of cocaine, cannabis, LSD, MDMA and Ketamine, and showed McKenna recruiting others to commit criminal damage for which he was offering a fee, police said.

From their investigations and speaking to the victims of the arson attacks, police found multiple links back to Charlie Banks, police said. Banks was found to be in contact with the victims prior to the attacks, demanding money or attempting to sell them drugs, Sussex Police said.

All four men and the 17-year-old boy were arrested, charged with multiple offences, and remanded in custody.

They entered guilty pleas and were sentenced on Thursday, May 25.

Police said Banks, of Peacocke Way, Rye, was convicted of conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered; conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs; being concerned in the supply of cocaine; conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs; and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was sentenced to eight years and six months’ imprisonment.

McKenna, of Peartree Lane, Bexhill, was convicted of conspiracy to commit criminal damage; conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; conspiracy to commit domestic burglary; possession of cannabis; and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to five years and two months’ imprisonment, police said.

Froud, of Frewyn Close, St Leonards, was convicted of conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered; conspiracy to commit criminal damage; conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; conspiracy to supply Class B drugs; conspiracy to supply Class C drugs; and conspiracy to commit domestic burglary. He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, police said.

Police said Russell, of Brittany Road, St Leonards, was convicted of conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered; conspiracy to commit criminal damage; conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; conspiracy to supply Class B drugs; conspiracy to supply Class C drugs; and possession of cannabis. He was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment.

The 17-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered; conspiracy to commit criminal damage; and possession of cannabis. Police said he was given a 36-month Youth Rehabilitation Order to include 160 hours of unpaid work, a six-month curfew, and an order not to enter East Sussex for 36 months.

PC Gaymer, of the Hastings Community Investigations Team, said: “These men caused significant harm to our district, both through the supply and distribution of harmful drugs, and through their subsequent violent offending.

“The impact on the victims was huge – not only financial to repair the physical damage caused, but emotional too. They were living in fear for themselves and their families, and didn’t feel safe in their own homes or places of work.

“Charlie Banks was found to have a leading role in this criminal activity and targeted people who he believed were indebted to him, using violence and the threat of violence to create terror.

“The other defendants were willingly involved in executing those threats and continuing to ensure the supply of drugs into the community.

“This has been a long and complex investigation but to see these men behind bars and a serious organised crime gang disrupted is a huge relief to the victims, to us, and to the wider community.”

