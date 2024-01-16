Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police said the incident took place between 9.20am and 9.40am on Wednesday, January 3, where ‘it is suspected a man stole a disc cutter from a driveway in Kennedy Way’.

Sussex Police said: “Police have released an image and are hoping to speak to the man in connection with the incident. Witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 548 of 03/01.”