A man took a taxi from outside the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport led police on a high-speed chase along the motorway, reaching speeds in excess of 130mph, police said.

Mohammed Ahmed took the vehicle and drove along the M25 and M40 at speed, as well as driving into cordoned off areas with roadworks in order to evade officers, Sussex Police added.

Despite police using a tyre deflation device, he continued to drive away at speeds of more than 100mph after losing a tyre on the Mercedes taxi, police said.

But the 24-year-old was tracked by the National Police Air Service helicopter who informed police colleagues in Thames Valley Police and Warwickshire Police.

He drove into a cul-de-sac in Walsall and was arrested, police said.

Sussex Police said following an investigation by Gatwick CID, Ahmed was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Ahmed, unemployed of Heather Avenue, Walsall, appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, August 4.

Police said he was disqualified from driving for 18 months, and was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a 14-month suspended prison sentence.

Police said Ahmed was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. Picture: Sussex Police

Police added that the court ordered him to complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions and pay £841.53 in compensation to the taxi driver. He must also pay £425 court costs and a victim surcharge of £187.

The court was told how the incident happened on September 17 last year outside the South Terminal.

One taxi had declined to take him, and footage then showed Ahmed approach the driver’s side of another unattended parked taxi, police said.

The owner had gone inside momentarily to collect a fare, and had left keys in the ignition.

Police said Ahmed took the vehicle, and later attended the victim’s address to discard identification documents before driving off at speed.

Officers from Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit were alerted to the vehicle on the M23 and attempted to safely stop Ahmed.

But he drove dangerously, swerving in the road and reaching dangerously high speeds as he drove onto the M25, police said.

The NPAS helicopter tracked the vehicle from the M25 to the M40, then the M42 and M6.

Ahmed reached the A34 and was still driving at speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone, going the wrong way around roundabouts, through red lights, and on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic, police added.

Speaking after the case Detective Inspector Darren Lillywhite said: “Ahmed had been refused a fare when he decided to take the taxi outside the South Terminal.

“His driving was so reckless that police were not able to continue pursuing him because of the risk it posed to other road users and officers.

“Our colleagues from NPAS tracked him, and fortunately our colleagues from Warwickshire Police RPU were able to catch him and make the arrest.