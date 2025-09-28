George Galloway stopped by police at London Gatwick
Mr Galloway, the leader of the Workers Party of Britain (WPB), and his wife Putri Gayatri Pertiwi, the party's deputy chair, were detained on the morning of Saturday, September 27.
The couple had returned to the UK from Moscow via Abu Dhabi, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We can confirm that on Saturday September 27 counter terrorism officers at Gatwick Airport stopped a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s under Schedule 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019.
“Neither of them were arrested and they were allowed on their way.”
The Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act allows an officer to stop, question, search and detain a person at a port or the border area in the UK to determine if they have engaged in hostile activity.
Posting on X, a WPB spokesperson said: “Our party condemns the attempt to intimidate those who seek amity rather than enmity with the rest of the world.
“Our leader @georgegalloway and our deputy chair @GayatriGalloway have now been released without charge.
“There was never any chance of an offence.
“We were obstructed from providing legal support and the conduct of the affair has been designed to intimidate political opponents of the drive towards war with Russia and China.”
Mr Galloway, 71, has been leader of the WPB since he founded it in 2019, and is a former leader of the Respect Party.
Until 2003, he was a member of the Labour Party. From 1987 to 2010, from 2012 to 2015, and briefly in 2024, Galloway served as Member of Parliament for five different constituencies.
In March 2024 he became the WPB's first MP, after winning a by-election in Rochdale, before losing it in that year's general election.