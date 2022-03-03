Girl, 15, missing from Portslade - Police 'concerned for her whereabouts'

Sussex Police are concerned about a missing teenager from Portslade.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 6:02 pm

Sussex Police said Leanne, 15, was last seen in Portslade at approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday (March 1). Sussex Police added that they are 'concerned for her whereabouts'.

Sussex Police described Leanne as 5 foot 5, of slim build, with long fair hair. She was last seen wearing a grey school uniform and black ‘Airforce’ trainers. She was also carrying a green bag.

Sussex Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing 15-year-old Leanne, who was last seen in Portslade. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police also reported that she has connections to the Queens Park area of Brighton and may also have travelled to Whitehawk.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 1463 from 01/03.

