Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A girl was threatened with a knife by a man in Eastbourne, who demanded she hand over her possessions, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old was walking along Seaside Road when the attempted robbery happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was walking along Seaside Road near the junction with Southbourne Road around 9pm on Thursday, July 18 when she was approached by a man in possession of a knife who demanded she hand over her possessions.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

“A member of the public intervened and the suspect fled empty-handed. The victim was shaken but fortunately not harmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investigating officers would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he has information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

“Anybody who recognises him, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the area, is asked to get in touch.

“Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1411 of 18/07.”