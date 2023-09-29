BREAKING
Girl, 16, assaulted in Horsham Park: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police said they have arrested a teenager after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted in Horsham.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
Police said officers were called to Horsham Park at around 6.15pm on Monday, September 11, to a report of a girl having been assaulted near the play park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim’s phone was also taken and damaged in the incident. Officers attended the scene, spoke to the victim and identified a 14-year-old suspect, who was located in the town centre and arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, filmed it on their mobile phone or has any information that could help, to call 101 or report online, quoting serial 1380 of 09/11.”