Sussex Police said they have arrested a teenager after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted in Horsham.

Police said officers were called to Horsham Park at around 6.15pm on Monday, September 11, to a report of a girl having been assaulted near the play park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim’s phone was also taken and damaged in the incident. Officers attended the scene, spoke to the victim and identified a 14-year-old suspect, who was located in the town centre and arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been released on bail while enquiries continue.