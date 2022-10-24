The 17-year-old was walking beneath North Walls on Sunday, October 2, when she bumped into a man. She later reported feeling unwell and suspected puncture marks were found on her shoulder, police have said.

Officers received reports of the incident the following day and have since launched an investigation.

Despite several reports on social media of similar ‘spiking’ incidents in the city, Sussex Police has confirmed it has received no further reports of similar incidents in the area.

Chapel Street, by the North Walls. Picture via Google Streetview

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On Monday, October 3, police received a report of a 17-year-old girl feeling unwell after bumping into a man underneath the North Walls in Chichester at around 8.15pm the night before (October 2).“Suspected puncture marks were found on her shoulder.

"An investigation is ongoing to identify a suspect and the cause of the injuries.