Girl approached by man in Newhaven street

At about 6.45pm on Friday, September 24, the girl was walking along The Drove, on the A259 in Newhaven, when she was approached by a man near Sainsburys.

Police said he engaged her in conversation and then grabbed and tried to kiss her, but she pulled away and made her way safely home.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with brown hair in a ponytail.

Police

Police said he had a tattoo of a name on his neck, and was wearing a blue tracksuit and grey trainers.

PC Jack Balkham said: “We have been making enquiries across the local area and have currently had no reports of other people being approached in this way.