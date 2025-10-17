Girl 'threatened' in alley on way to school in Burgess Hill

A teenage girl was ‘approached and threatened’ by a man on her way to school in Burgess Hill .

Sussex Police said the incident happened at about 8.10am on Thursday, October 16, in an alley running along the south stretch of Maple Drive, near the junction with Packham Way.

“The teenage girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“She was approached by a man not known to her and threatened before she ran away.

“Officers are investigating and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, with blue eyes, stubble, and a leather jacket worn over a white hooded top.”

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Lane added: “This was a distressing incident for the victim on her way to school, which we are taking very seriously.

“We are urging anyone who saw something suspicious in the area to come forward.

“This includes anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

“Officers are investigating and will be at the scene as we carry out enquiries, and there will be increased patrols to provide reassurance.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 343 of 16/10.