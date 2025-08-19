Girls arrested following assault in Hove park

Three girls have been arrested following an assault in Hove.

Sussex Police said they responded to a report that a 13-year-old girl had been assaulted by a group of youths in Wish Park at about 5.55pm on Friday (August 15) evening.

"The victim was injured in the assault and was treated at hospital,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"She has since been discharged.

Wish Park, Hove. Photo: Google Street View

“A 12-year-old and two 13-year-old girls from Brighton have been arrested on suspicion of assault.”

Inspector Kat Argholeka said: "We recognise the concern this report will have caused within the local community and want to reassure the public that a full investigation is underway. Arrests have been made and more are expected.

"We are aware that footage relating to the incident is being shared online. We strongly urge the public not to speculate and not to share this footage, but to send information to us direct, as this may adversely affect future proceedings.

"Anyone with information that can assist us with our enquiries is asked to report it directly to us. You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting serial 1225 of 15/08.”