Golf clubs and bikes found at address in Crawley after police arrest man for burglary

The items, which are believed to be stolen, were found in Ifield Green on November 7.

Sussex Police are now looking to reunite these items with their owners.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you had a bike or golf clubs stolen in the Crawley area?

“We are looking to reunite these items with their owners.

“The golf clubs and bikes were found at an address in Ifield Green, Crawley last week (7 November) after a man was arrested for burglary.

“They are believed to have been stolen from the nearby area.

“Anyone who recognises any of the items, or who thinks they may belong to them, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 45240057856.”

