Grandson ‘stabbed well-known Brighton restaurant owner to death while she was in the bath’, a court heard

Lewes Crown Court heard Pietro Addis, a catering student, had been staying with his grandmother Sue Addis in Cedar Gardens, following an argument with his stepmother and was abusing illegal drugs and ADHD medicine.

The court was told Pietro used two knives to stab his 69-year-old grandmother 17 times on January 7 last year.

He then phoned police just before 7pm and officers found Sue’s body slumped in the blood stained water at her home in Brighton, the court heard.

Sue Addis was found dead at her home in Cedars Gardens in Brighton on January 7 last year. Photo from Eddie Mitchell. SUS-220421-113613001

The prosecution said Pietro told the 999 operator, “I’m calling to hand myself in. There’s been a murder.”

When the operator asked how it happened, Pietro Addis said ‘no comment’.

When asked how sure he was his grandmother was dead Pietro said, ‘100 per cent’, the court heard.

A court heard Pietro, now 19, was only 17 when he attacked his grandmother in the bath that day – he denies murder.

Sue and her family ran Italian restaurants in Brighton such as Donatello’s and they were popular with celebrities and footballers. Pietro worked part-time at the restaurants.

Rossano Scamardella, QC for the prosecution, told a jury police found three knives at the scene.

One was found underneath the body in the bath, another on the bathmat, and a third was found inside a jacket belonging to Pietro, said Mr Scarmadella.

Mr Scamardella said, “The post-mortem examination revealed 17 stab wounds to the body. There were no defensive injuries.

“The bath was full of blood-stained water and there was soaked and torn newspaper floating in that water.

“Mrs Addis was slumped in the bath having been stabbed to death.”

The court heard in the summer of 2019 Pietro began smoking cannabis.

Mr Scamardella said, “It seems that Pietro was selling clothes to fund his cannabis habit.

“He was using Xanax and cannabis and he would use a high dose of Adderall which was ADHD medication.

“In late December, with Pietro’s behaviour become more worrying, matters came to a head, when shortly after Christmas he was asked to leave his father’s home and live with his grandmother, Susan Addis, and within a little over a week he had killed her.

“His case is that he was suffering from paranoid psychosis at the time, diminishing his responsibility for the killing and he has pleaded guilty to manslaughter to reflect that.

“However, it is the Crown’s case that Pietro suffered no such psychosis at the time of the killing, and he bears complete responsibility for the murder of his grandmother.

“In the time since he killed his grandmother, Pietro Addis has been prescribed no anti-psychotic medication. The prosecution will contend that if he had suffered a psychotic episode of the type that led to him killing his grandmother in the frenzied way which he did, it is inconceivable that the psychosis would resolve without medication of some description.

“As tragic and as bewildering as it maybe, Pietro Addis murdered his grandmother.”

Pietro Addis denies murdering Sue Addis.