Gross misconduct not proven against two Sussex Police officers after hearing

Two Sussex Police officers have been cleared of all but one allegation following a gross misconduct hearing that concluded on Thursday,October 23, the force has confirmed.

Police Constables Jeffrey Bassett and Clive Mitchell-Harris were subject to a gross misconduct hearing focused on their handling of an arrest attempt involving a teenager in 2023, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “On Saturday, April 15, 2023, both officers attended a property to arrest a 17-year-old boy wanted for arrest for a breach of court bail.

“The pair engaged with the teenager, and agreed he would hand himself in at Worthing custody on 17 April, and the visit was recorded as a negative arrest.

“The boy did not hand himself in and a second arrest attempt was not carried out.

“The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) instructed Sussex Police to undertake gross misconduct proceedings to determine whether there were breaches of the professional standards in relation to duties and responsibilities, and honesty and integrity.

“Following a four-day hearing, PC Bassett was cleared of all allegations and PC Mitchell-Harris was cleared of two gross misconduct allegations. One allegation of misconduct was proven against PC Mitchell-Harris, resulting in an 18-month written warning.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: "In circumstances such as these, it is right that the actions of all involved are scrutinised robustly to identify any potential failings or learning to be taken forward.

"The actions of both of these officers have now been the subject of two separate professional standards processes, including consultation with the IOPC."

