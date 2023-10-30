Group of activists who caused £100,000 worth of damage to service station on M25 sentenced

A group of activists who caused £100,000 worth of damage to a service station on the M25 has been sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (October 27).

Police were called at around 7am on April 28, 2022 to Cobham Service station following reports of 16 activists on the forecourt.

When officers arrived, one activist had glued himself to the top of a fuel tanker and others had glued themselves to the tarmac to block traffic entering. Sixteen people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

Due to the damage caused, which included every pump being smashed, the petrol station had to be closed for two days. As one of the biggest service stations in the UK, this caused significant disruption to staff and users of the M25.

A group of activists who caused £100,000 worth of damage to a service station on the M25 has been sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (October 27). Picture by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

The total cost of the damage caused and loss of sales was estimated to be approximately £100,000.

With over 100 pieces of visual exhibits to view, officers have worked hard to investigate and bring this to court.

Since their arrests, six activists have been found guilty of obstruct/disrupt a person engaged in lawful activity and were issued fines from Guildford Magistrate court, two have been found not guilty, one has had the charges dropped and one has passed away before trial.

The remaining six people were sentenced on Friday at Lewes Crown Court:

– Sean Jordan, 6/2/1997 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass and sentenced to eight-and-a-half months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.

– Bethany Mogie, 4/5/1982 from St Albans, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.

– Stephanie Golder, 25/06/1987 from Leigh-on-Sea, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.

– Louis McKechnie, 17/11/2000 from Weymouth, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass and sentenced to 17 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.

– Louise Harris, 01/07/1998 from Caddington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and aggravated trespass and sentenced to eight-and-a-half months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.