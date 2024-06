Officers were called to a report of the incident in East Street, Shoreham at around 8.10pm on April 8

A group of teenagers reportedly assaulted and racially abused another group, police said.

Police have released an image of someone they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1242 of 08/04.