Groups express solidarity with Muslim community in Peacehaven after report of arson at mosque

Groups have issued statements expressing solidarity with the Muslim community following a report of arson at a mosque in Peacehaven.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a fire at the building in Phyllis Avenue at about 9.50pm on Saturday, October 4.

Police confirmed the incident is being treated as a hate crime and said anyone with information about it can report it to them online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Spey.

Brighton and Hove Faith in Action (BHFA) said the group ‘stands in sorrow and solidarity with our Muslim neighbours’, as well as those affected by the ‘shocking’ incident.

The group said: “We give thanks that no lives were lost, but we recognise the deep fear and distress caused by this hateful act – an attack not only on a place of worship, but on the values of peace, respect, and mutual care that hold our communities together. In recent days, our city and our nation have witnessed violence directed at both a synagogue and now a mosque. These are devastating reminders of the harm caused when hatred takes root. Whether antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate, or any other form of prejudice, such acts strike at the heart of who we are and what we stand for.”

The group said: “We commend the swift response of the emergency services and the work of Sussex Police to investigate this crime and protect all places of worship. We also affirm the words of our Muslim friends at Peace Community Centre, who remind us: ‘The objective of inter-faith dialogue is to create mutual understanding, respect, and tolerance to work in unity for the peace and prosperity of humanity without harming the identity of any culture or religion’. These are the values we must uphold in the face of fear.”

BHFA said its members remain ‘steadfast’ in their commitment to interfaith friendship and solidarity across Brighton, Hove, and Sussex.

BHFA said: “We will continue to work with people of all faiths and none to proactively build trust, resist hate, and ensure that our shared home is a place where everyone can worship, live, and belong in safety. In times of darkness, we choose light. In the face of hatred, we choose love. Let this be the path we walk together — united for peace, justice, and the wellbeing of all.”

Peacehaven Community Centre said: “We are deeply saddened by the shocking arson attack.”

A spokesperson for the centre said the building and some vehicles were damaged but said the centre is ‘profoundly grateful’ no one was injured.

They said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to the emergency services for their swift response and professionalism, and to Sussex Police for treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves. We have full confidence in the ongoing police investigation and urge everyone in our community to remain calm and allow the authorities to complete their work.

“This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values. We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion. We also extend heartfelt thanks to our neighbours, local faith leaders, and all those who have reached out in solidarity. Your support strengthens us and reminds us that love and understanding will always overcome hate and division.”

Peacehaven Community Centre said the mosque will be closed until police have completed their investigations.

Brighton and Hove Stand Up to Racism said: “We are appalled and horrified to learn of the racist arson attack on Peacehaven Mosque after evening prayers on Saturday 4 October. This comes just days after the horrific antisemitic attack at a synagogue in Manchester which left two people dead and many injured. We send our solidarity to those at Peacehaven Mosque and within the wider Muslim community for whom this must be an incredibly distressing time.”