Gun seized and 80-year-old man detained in West Sussex village: photos show armed police officers at scene

By Lawrence Smith

Published 20th Mar 2025, 22:23 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 12:02 BST
Armed police were seen in Rustington at about 9pm on Thursday, March 20.

Photos emerged from the scene of, what was described as, a ‘firearms job’ in the West Sussex village.

Multiple police and ambulance vehicles were pictured in Goodwood Close.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Friday, March 21: “Police received a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm at an address in Goodwood Close, Rustington, at around 7pm on Thursday.”

Police said: “An armed response unit was swiftly deployed, and an 80-year-old man was detained and taken to hospital as a precaution. The gun was seized and made safe by officers, and no one was injured. There is no wider threat to the wider community.”

