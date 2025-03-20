Photos emerged from the scene of, what was described as, a ‘firearms job’ in the West Sussex village.

Multiple police and ambulance vehicles were pictured in Goodwood Close.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Friday, March 21: “Police received a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm at an address in Goodwood Close, Rustington, at around 7pm on Thursday.”

Police said: “An armed response unit was swiftly deployed, and an 80-year-old man was detained and taken to hospital as a precaution. The gun was seized and made safe by officers, and no one was injured. There is no wider threat to the wider community.”

1 . Armed police incident Armed police officers have been seen in Goodwood Close, Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Armed police incident Armed police officers have been seen in Goodwood Close, Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell