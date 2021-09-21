Hailsham and Lewes drivers caught using mobile phones

A motorist on their phone in Lewes was also found driving with no insurance while having a 14-month-old in the car, according to police.

Sussex Police discussed the several motorists who had been caught breaching the rules in their roads policing update for September.

A police spokesperson said, “Speed checks conducted in Hailsham resulted in motorists being stopped for driving with no MOT and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“Speed checks conducted on the A26, Lewes, as drivers exited the Cuilfail Tunnel, resulted in three drivers being stopped for speeding and one driver reported to court for driving at 56mph.

“Speed checks were also conducted in Udimore, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Pevensey Bay, the A275 and Nevill Road, Lewes.”

According to police, the commercial vehicle unit also carried out safety checks by Robertsbridge.

The spokesperson said, “They stopped a Mercedes Sprinter van, which had a maximum load capacity of 3.5 tonnes. When weighed it was found to be overweight, weighing 4.15 tonnes.

“They also attended Newhaven Port to examine freight, one lorry was found to have cords exposed. The driver was dealt with a graduated fixed penalty and the lorry was parked up until the tyre was replaced.

“A hire van was stopped and when the tyres were checked they were found to have illegal tyre tread which was well below the legal limit of 1.6mm.”

Police said even with a hired vehicle a driver must check their tyres as they are the one responsible.

The spokesperson added, “A driver was stopped after being seen talking on their mobile phone on the A27 dual carriageway, Lewes.

“When officers spoke to them, they were also found to be driving with no insurance and with a 14-month-old child in the car.