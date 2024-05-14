Hailsham builder who conned elderly Eastbourne man ordered to pay back more than £16k
William Henry Jones, 29, previously of Butts Field, Hailsham, was sentenced to 34 months in prison in 2023 after admitting tricking his victim into paying more than £13,000 for unnecessary and poor-quality work on the roof of his Eastbourne home, said a council spokesperson.
Jones must pay back £16,345.07 after East Sussex County Council obtained a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
At a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on April 30, Jones was told to pay back the money, which includes £5,500 compensation for the victim, within three months or face a further nine months in prison, said the council.
A council spokesperson said: “Jones had visited the victim’s property on a number of occasions to carry out work, with the cost of repairs continually increasing. At one point he drove the 91-year-old to another address to collect his cheque book before travelling to a local bank to withdraw funds – a round-trip of 75 miles.
“Jones demanded £19,500 for the work. The victim paid more than £13,000 in total, but was able to cancel a cheque for £8,000 before it cleared after East Sussex Trading Standards team became involved, meaning his total loss was £5,500.”
A surveyor who assessed Jones’ work said the roof was left in an extremely poor state and significant work was needed to repair the damage caused, said the council.
Andy Clooney of East Sussex Trading Standards said: “This is a great result for East Sussex Trading Standards and the victim, who will get back all of the money he was tricked into paying for unnecessary work on his home.
“I hope this case sends a clear message to unscrupulous traders that we will do everything we can to bring those committing offences in East Sussex to justice, and to ensure that the money they con out of our residents is returned.”