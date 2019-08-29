Hailsham man guilty of fraud

A Hailsham man has been sentenced for defrauding East Sussex County Council according to a court document,

Carlo Marcello, 52, of Beechwood Close, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to fraud in dishonestly making a false representation, namely the submission to East Sussex County Council of nine invoices purporting to be from ‘Caring 4 All for services provided which he knew were false documents created by himself, and 10 ‘Carers Home Based Respite Return Forms’ which falsely and dishonestly claimed he had spent monies in paying the invoices when he had not done, intending to make a personal gain of £1,901.20, for himself.

The offence took place at Hailsham between March 1 2014 and October 31 2015. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £1,430.

