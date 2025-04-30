Hailsham man jailed for ‘targeting vulnerable woman’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hailsham man who stole from a ‘vulnerable woman’ has been jailed for robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that Mark Stonestreet, 38, of St Marys Avenue, Hailsham, has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment following a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, April 22.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Stonestreet received a 10-year restraining order, with conditions not to approach the victim, not to visit North Street in Hailsham and not to enter Asda in Hailsham, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed that this restraining order will remain in effect for 10 years.

Police said that Mark Stonestreet, 38, of St Marys Avenue, Hailsham, has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment following a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, April 22. Picture: Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The sentencing follows an incident on Saturday, February 8 in Carriers Path, Hailsham, where Stonestreet targeted a 66-year-old woman who was using a disability walker.

"He snatched her wallet and cash directly out of her hand, fracturing her wrist. Following police enquiries, Stonestreet was subsequently arrested and remanded in custody.

“This significant sentence acknowledges the fact that Stonestreet had targeted the same victim on previous occasions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Graham Bond, from Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, "This was a particularly distressing case involving the deliberate targeting of a vulnerable member of our community,"

"The sentence handed down reflects the seriousness of this crime and sends a clear message that such predatory behaviour will not be tolerated."