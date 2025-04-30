Hailsham man jailed for ‘targeting vulnerable woman’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said that Mark Stonestreet, 38, of St Marys Avenue, Hailsham, has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment following a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, April 22.
In addition to the custodial sentence, Stonestreet received a 10-year restraining order, with conditions not to approach the victim, not to visit North Street in Hailsham and not to enter Asda in Hailsham, police added.
Police confirmed that this restraining order will remain in effect for 10 years.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The sentencing follows an incident on Saturday, February 8 in Carriers Path, Hailsham, where Stonestreet targeted a 66-year-old woman who was using a disability walker.
"He snatched her wallet and cash directly out of her hand, fracturing her wrist. Following police enquiries, Stonestreet was subsequently arrested and remanded in custody.
“This significant sentence acknowledges the fact that Stonestreet had targeted the same victim on previous occasions.”
Inspector Graham Bond, from Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, "This was a particularly distressing case involving the deliberate targeting of a vulnerable member of our community,"
"The sentence handed down reflects the seriousness of this crime and sends a clear message that such predatory behaviour will not be tolerated."