Hailsham man narrowly avoids prison after assault on woman

A Hailsham man has been given a suspended prison sentence following an assault on a woman according to a court document.

Owen Jenner, 20, of Butts Field, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her.

The offence took place at Hailsham on May 3.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court custody on June 12.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order and issued a restraining order. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was ‘a serious offence of assault, committed in domestic circumstances’.

