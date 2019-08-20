Hailsham man who stole alcohol from petrol station was in possession of offensive weapon

A Hailsham man has been convicted for stealing lager from a filling station and being in possession of a weapon in public, according to a court document.

Stuart Black, 28, of Moore Park , Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a spanner) in a public place at Station Road, Hailsham, on July 19. He pleaded guilty to stealing Stella Artois lager, worth £15.98 from the BP garage in Station Road, Hailsham, on the same date. He also pleaded guilty to stealing Peroni lager, worth £8.50, from the BP garage on July 8. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

