A pigeon was shot with ‘what is believed to have been an air rifle’ in Hailsham, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a pigeon had been shot with what is believed to have been an air rifle in Bramble Drive, Hailsham, on Saturday, October 11.

“Sadly, the pigeon was found dead.”

Sussex Police is appealing for information and asks witnesses to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting serial 435 of 11/10.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) has also urged local residents to ‘be vigilant’.

“Shooting at wildlife in residential areas is not only cruel and dangerous, but it may also be illegal,” an East Sussex WRAS spokesperson said.

“Using an air rifle in a built-up area carries significant legal responsibilities. It is an offence to fire an air weapon beyond the boundaries of the property where it is being used.

“It is also illegal to intentionally harm or kill most wild birds, including pigeons, without the appropriate legal permissions.

“Stray pellets can cause injury to people, pets, or damage property — putting others at serious risk.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious, or witness someone shooting at wildlife, please report it to Sussex Police on 101 (or 999 if it’s happening at the time), and provide as much detail as possible including photos or videos in safe to do so.”