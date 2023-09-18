Hailsham property burgled in the middle of the night

A property in Hailsham was burgled in the middle of the night and police are appealing for witnesses, according to officers.

Police said they responded to a report of a break-in at a property in Archery Walk on Thursday, September 7, in which two men are believed to have broken in between 3am-4am before stealing tools and a house key.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The first suspect is described as white with blond hair, and wearing a white polo shirt and blue denim jeans. The second suspect is described as white with dark hair, and wearing a dark grey shirt.”