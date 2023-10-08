Hailsham robbery: Man is his 80s taken to hospital after 'four people' break in to property and demand money from occupant
Police said officers were called to a property in Ersham Road around 00:35am on Saturday (October 7) after four people broke in and demanded money from the occupant.
Sussex Police said the victim, a man in his 80s, was threatened and handed over a quantity of cash. He was hit on the head and taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged, police added.
Police attended the scene and carried out an extensive area search, with the assistant of police dogs and drone, but no suspects were identified.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant doorbell, CCTV, or dash cam footage from the area to get in touch.
Anyone with information can report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 37 of 07/10.