Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Hailsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said officers were called to a property in Ersham Road around 00:35am on Saturday (October 7) after four people broke in and demanded money from the occupant.

Sussex Police said the victim, a man in his 80s, was threatened and handed over a quantity of cash. He was hit on the head and taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended the scene and carried out an extensive area search, with the assistant of police dogs and drone, but no suspects were identified.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Hailsham. Picture by Jon Rigby

Enquiries are ongoing and officers ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant doorbell, CCTV, or dash cam footage from the area to get in touch.