An investigation of Michael Coburn, of Spitfire Way in Hamble-le-Rice, was launched after two victims came forward to police and disclosed the assaults in January 2022, police said.

Sussex Police said Coburn, 49, was arrested and charged with 19 child sex offences. He pleaded not guilty to all charges but was convicted by a unanimous jury following a trial at Lewes Crown Court in August 2022, police added.

At the same court on September 29, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison with a further five years on licence, police added. Sussex Police said he will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Michael Coburn, 49, of Spitfire Way in Hamble-le-Rice, Hampshire, is beginning a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of committing 19 sexual offences while living in Billingshurst, Sussex Police has reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Detective Police Constable Jason Berney, from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, spoke of his admiration for the victims coming forward.

He said: “I would like to commend the bravery of both victims in coming forward and giving evidence. They have been supported by specially-trained officers throughout the investigation.