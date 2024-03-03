Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team said the offences were committed over the past week.

A woman who was with the man has also been arrested after ‘trying to destroy evidence, Sussex Police Rural Crime Team added.

Posting on X, a Sussex Police Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “A man from #Handcross has been arrested for 2x burglaries in #Ardingly & #HorstedKeynes over the past week.

“A woman he was with has also been #Arrested for obstructing police after trying to destroy evidence.

