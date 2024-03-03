Handcross man arrested for two burglaries in Ardingly and Horsted Keynes – Woman also arrested after ‘trying to destroy evidence’
A man from Handcross has been arrested for two burglaries in Ardingly and Horsted Keynes, Sussex Police Rural Crime Team have reported.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police Rural Crime Team said the offences were committed over the past week.
A woman who was with the man has also been arrested after ‘trying to destroy evidence, Sussex Police Rural Crime Team added.
Posting on X, a Sussex Police Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “A man from #Handcross has been arrested for 2x burglaries in #Ardingly & #HorstedKeynes over the past week.
“A woman he was with has also been #Arrested for obstructing police after trying to destroy evidence.
“Big to SEU for their hard work!
“#NotOnOurPatch
“47240039584
“CL393”.