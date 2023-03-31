Edit Account-Sign Out
Hassocks altercation: Sussex Police investigate reports of ‘five people threatening an individual’

Sussex Police said they are looking to trace a potential victim after a report of an altercation in Hassocks at the weekend.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:14 BST
Police said offers were called on Saturday, March 25, at about 4pm after a member of the public reported seeing ‘a group of five people threatening an individual’ in the area of Chestnut Drive and Sycamore Way.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended on an emergency response and conducted an extensive area search but with no trace of the victim or suspects.

“Enquiries have been ongoing and officers continue to be concerned for the welfare of the victim. They are appealing for him to make himself known to police, or for any further witnesses to get in touch.”

Police have urged people to pass any information to them online or call 101, quoting serial 855 of 25/03.

