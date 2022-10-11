Police told the Middy that they are aware of four incidents after this newspaper approached them with concerns from residents shared on social media.

A police spokesperson said: “At 6.30am on 13/09 a Mercedes was reported stolen from an address in Flowers Close. At about 8am on 13/09 a Mercedes was reported stolen from an address in Ockley Lane. At 8.30am on 05/10 a Mercedes was reported stolen from an address in Chancellors Park. At 9.20am on 05/10 a BMW was reported stolen from an address in Adastra Drive.”

Police have shared some advice to help vehicle owners prevent car theft, especially for keyless entry vehicles.

Sussex Police said they are aware of incidents of theft in the Hassocks area

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, they are urging to residents to make sure their vehicle is locked because this reduces the possibility that a thief will target it. People should also check they have not left windows or the sunroof open.

A spokesperson said: “It is actually illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended while you de-ice it or warm it up in cold weather. If someone takes it while it’s left like this, your insurer won’t pay out because you won’t be covered.”

Police said people should also keep their keys out of view when they are at home. Keys should be kept away from doors too so thieves cannot ‘fish’ for them through the letter box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers with a keyless entry cars can protect them keeping their keys well away from the car and in a screened or signal-blocking pouch like a Faraday Bag.

People should also turn off wireless signals on their fob when it is not being used and those who buy a second hand car are advised to re-programme their keys.

“Cars with keyless entry unlock automatically when the key comes within a short distance of the car,” said a police spokesperson, adding that thieves only need to be within a few metres of a key to unlock it.