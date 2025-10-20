Hassocks motorcyclist hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after serious collision in Poynings
On September 29 at around 9.40am, police responded to the collision in Henfield Road, outside Rushfields Plant Centre.
Sussex Police said the collision involved a black BMW motorcycle and a blue Ford Focus.
Police said the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Hassocks, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time.
As the force continue to work to establish the circumstances, police are appealing to anyone with information or dash cam footage.
Sussex Police also ask that if you believe you may have seen the car or motorcycle driving in the area prior to the collision, you make a report.
You can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 287 of 29/09.