Hassocks motorcyclist hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after serious collision in Poynings

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Oct 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 17:52 BST
A motorcyclist from Hassocks has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in Poynings.

On September 29 at around 9.40am, police responded to the collision in Henfield Road, outside Rushfields Plant Centre.

Sussex Police said the collision involved a black BMW motorcycle and a blue Ford Focus.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Hassocks, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Police responded to a collision in Henfield Road, outside Rushfields Plant Centre. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
As the force continue to work to establish the circumstances, police are appealing to anyone with information or dash cam footage.

Sussex Police also ask that if you believe you may have seen the car or motorcycle driving in the area prior to the collision, you make a report.

You can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 287 of 29/09.

