A 21-year-old man was seriously injured during a stabbing in Hassocks, Sussex Police have said.

Police have issued a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police said the stabbing took place in Clayton Avenue, Hassocks, on Wednesday, September 13.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time. An extensive area search and house-to-house enquiries were completed at the scene, and the investigation has been ongoing.

Sussex Police said they would like to speak to this man in connection with a stabbing in Clayton Avenue, Hassocks, on Wednesday, September 13