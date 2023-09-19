Hassocks stabbing: 21-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries as Sussex Police appeal for information
A 21-year-old man was seriously injured during a stabbing in Hassocks, Sussex Police have said.
Police have issued a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Police said the stabbing took place in Clayton Avenue, Hassocks, on Wednesday, September 13.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time. An extensive area search and house-to-house enquiries were completed at the scene, and the investigation has been ongoing.
“Officers believe the man pictured has information that could help the investigation. If you can help us identify this man, or if this is you, please contact us online or via 101 quoting 1349 of 13/09.”