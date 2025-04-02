Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Borough Council is proposing to increase the restricted areas where drinking alcohol in a public place is banned.

It is seeking people's views on renewing the Anti-Social Behaviour Public Space Protection Order (ASB PSPO) and making a change to the current PSPO.

It is suggesting the ASB PSPO is renewed for another three years and that a change is made to the current provisions.

The proposal is to add Falaise Gardens and the Bowling Green; Linton Gardens; and an area east of Queens Road including the Wallinger Walk closed graveyard towards Hastings Castle to the restricted areas where drinking alcohol in a public place is banned.

Hastings Borough Council is proposing to increase the restricted areas where drinking alcohol in a public place is banned. (Derek Martin/Sussex World)

The extension is to tackle anti-social behaviour often taking place in those areas, said the council.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “The ASB PSPO is an important tool that can be used by the council’s wardens service and the local police to prevent anti-social behaviour across the town.

"Since it was introduced in 2017, we have seen a decrease in the number of people who have been dealt with and the offences committed, so we are keen to renew the existing PSPO but we want to hear feedback from anyone who has comments or thoughts on the proposals.

“We want to know what people think about extending the alcohol confiscation prohibition area so please read the consultation documents and have your say.”

