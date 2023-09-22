Hastings and Bexhill are among the most dangerous towns in East Sussex, according to data.

The findings by CrimeRate.co.uk show that Hastings is the most dangerous major town in East Sussex, and is the third most dangerous overall out of East Sussex's 108 towns, villages, and cities.

The overall crime rate in Hastings in 2022 was 103 crimes per 1,000 people, according to the data.

CrimeRate.co.uk, on its website, said: “This compares poorly to East Sussex's overall crime rate, coming in 41 per cent higher than the East Sussex rate of 73 per 1,000 residents.”

The data also shows that in November 2022, Hastings had the worst crime rate in East Sussex for other crime, with 26 crimes reported and a crime rate of 0.28 per 1,000 inhabitants.

In March 2021, Hastings was East Sussex's most dangerous area for possession of weapons, recording 22 crimes at a rate of 0.24 per 1,000 residents, the data says. Hastings recorded 89 reports of vehicle crime during March 2021, making its crime rate of 0.95 the worst for vehicle crime in East Sussex that month, it adds.

The data on CrimeRate.co.uk said the most common crimes in Hastings are violence and sexual offences, with 4,264 offences during 2022, giving a crime rate of 46.

This is 2.1 per cent higher than 2021's figure of 4,177 offences and a difference of 0.93 from 2021's crime rate of 45, it adds.

Hastings’ least common crime is theft from the person, with 52 offences recorded in 2022, a decrease of 17 per cent from 2021's figure of 63 crimes.

CrimeRate.co.uk said Bexhill is the most dangerous medium-sized town in East Sussex, and is among the top 20 most dangerous overall out of East Sussex's 108 towns, villages, and cities.

The overall crime rate in Bexhill in 2022 was 65 crimes per 1,000 people, which is lower than East Sussex's overall crime rate, coming in 11 per cent lower than the East Sussex rate of 73 per 1,000 residents, the data reveals.

The findings show that in December 2022, Bexhill was the worst medium-sized town in East Sussex for bicycle theft, with one crime reported and a crime rate of 0.02 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The same period revealed that Bexhill was East Sussex's most dangerous medium-sized town for burglary, recording five crimes at a rate of 0.11 per 1,000 residents, according to the data.

Bexhill recorded 30 reports of criminal damage and arson during December 2022, making its crime rate of 0.66 the worst medium-sized town for criminal damage and arson in East Sussex that month, the data says.

CrimeRate.co.uk, on its website, said: “The most common crimes in Bexhill are violence and sexual offences, with 1,344 offences during 2022, giving a crime rate of 30. This is five per cent higher than 2021's figure of 1,279 offences and a difference of 1.45 from 2021's crime rate of 28. Bexhill's least common crime is robbery, with 12 offences recorded in 2022, an increase of 140 per cent from 2021's figure of five crimes.”

CrimeRate.co.uk is a data analysis and Geographic Information System (GIS) project, which aims to uncover crime trends in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

1 . File: View over Hastings from East Hill. View towards Hastings Pier. File: View over Hastings from East Hill. View towards Hastings Pier. Photo: staff

2 . File: Hastings Pier File: Hastings Pier Photo: staff

3 . File: Hastings Old Town. Overview of Fishermen's Beach File: Hastings Old Town. Overview of Fishermen's Beach Photo: staff